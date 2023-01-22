La F1 del futuro: dieci piloti che vedremo probabilmente nel Circus

Prevedere quali piloti vedremo in F1 nei prossimi anni non è semplice. Selezionare i driver vincenti nelle categorie minori non basta: bisogna tener conto di molti altri fattori come l’età, l’appartenenza o meno a un “junior team” di una scuderia, la nazionalità, gli sponsor a disposizione e il manager.

In questa lista troverete dieci piloti che probabilmente correranno in Formula 1 nei prossimi anni: 10 talenti che hanno già mostrato ottime cose in pista.

Dieci piloti che vedremo probabilmente in F1