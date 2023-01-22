Formula 1

La F1 del futuro: dieci piloti che vedremo probabilmente nel Circus

di Marco Coletto -
FIA Prize Giving 2022

Credits: Rudy Carezzevoli - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Dieci piloti che vedremo probabilmente in F1 nei prossimi anni: da Oliver Bearman a Richard Verschoor passando per Viktor Gustavsson

Prevedere quali piloti vedremo in F1 nei prossimi anni non è semplice. Selezionare i driver vincenti nelle categorie minori non basta: bisogna tener conto di molti altri fattori come l’età, l’appartenenza o meno a un “junior team” di una scuderia, la nazionalità, gli sponsor a disposizione e il manager.

In questa lista troverete dieci piloti che probabilmente correranno in Formula 1 nei prossimi anni: 10 talenti che hanno già mostrato ottime cose in pista.

Dieci piloti che vedremo probabilmente in F1

Oliver Bearman (Regno Unito)

Nato l’8 maggio 2005 a Chelmsford (Regno Unito)

JUNIOR TEAM: Ferrari Driver Academy

PALMARÈS NEI KART: Kartmasters British GP – Honda Cadet (2017), IAME Winter Cup – X30 Junior (2019), IAME Euro Series – X30 Junior (2019), IAME International Final – X30 Junior (2019), IAME Winter Cup – X30 Senior (2020)

PALMARÈS NELLE FORMULA: campione tedesco F4 (2021), campione italiano F4 (2021)

DOVE CORRERÀ NEL 2023: in F2 con il team Prema

Luke Browning (Regno Unito)

Nato il 31 gennaio 2002 a Kingsley (Regno Unito)

PALMARÈS NELLE FORMULA: campione britannico F4 (2020), campione britannico F3 (2022)

Viktor Gustavsson (Svezia)

Nato il 26 aprile 2005 a Härslöv (Svezia)

PALMARÈS NEI KART: Juniorfestivalen – Formula Micro (2013), Kristianstad KK Grande Finale – Micro (2013), WSK Final Cup – OKJ (2017), Kristianstad KK Grande Finale – KZ2 (2019), campione europeo KZ2 (2020), WSK Champions Cup – KZ2 (2021), campione del mondo KZ (2022)

DOVE CORRERÀ NEL 2023: nei kart con CRG

Isack Hadjar (Francia)

Nato il 28 settembre 2004 a Parigi (Francia)

JUNIOR TEAM: Red Bull Junior Team

PALMARÈS NELLE FORMULA: 3° nel campionato francese F4 (2020), 3° nel campionato asiatico Formula Regional (2022)

DOVE CORRERÀ NEL 2023: in F2 con Hitech

Arvid Lindblad (Regno Unito)

Nato l’8 agosto 2007 a Londra (Regno Unito)

JUNIOR TEAM: Red Bull Junior Team

PALMARÈS NEI KART: LGM Series – IAME Cadet (2018), campione britannico IAME Cadet (2018), WSK Super Master Series – OK Junior (2020), WSK Euro Series – OK (2021), WSK Final Cup – OK (2021)

PALMARÈS NELLE FORMULA: 17° nel campionato italiano F4 (2022)

DOVE CORRERÀ NEL 2023: in F4, nel campionato italiano con Prema e in quello degli Emirati Arabi con Hitech

Zane Maloney (Barbados)

Nato il 2 ottobre 2003 a Bridgetown (Barbados)

JUNIOR TEAM: Red Bull Junior Team

PALMARÈS NELLE FORMULA: campione britannico F4 (2019)

DOVE CORRERÀ NEL 2023: in F2 con Carlin, pilota di riserva Red Bull in F1

Victor Martins (Francia)

Nato il 16 giugno 2001 a Quincy-sous-Sénart (Francia)

JUNIOR TEAM: Alpine Academy

PALMARÈS NEI KART: WSK Final Cup – OKJ (2016), campione del mondo junior (2016)

PALMARÈS NELLE FORMULA: campione Formula Renault Eurocup (2020), campione F3 (2022)

DOVE CORRERÀ NEL 2023: in F2 con ART

Alexander Smolyar (Russia)

Nato il 19 luglio 2001 a Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Russia)

PALMARÈS NEI KART: Trofeo Andrea Margutti – OK (2016), WSK Night Edition (2016)

PALMARÈS NELLE FORMULA: 3° nel campionato nordeuropeo F4 (2017), 3° nel campionato spagnolo F4 (2017), 3° nella Formula Renault Eurocup (2020)

Roman Staněk (Repubblica Ceca)

Nato il 25 febbraio 2004 a Valašské Meziříčí (Repubblica Ceca)

PALMARÈS NELLE FORMULA: 4° nel campionato tedesco F4 (2019)

DOVE CORRERÀ NEL 2023: in F2 con Trident

Richard Verschoor (Paesi Bassi)

Nato il 16 dicembre 2000 a Benschop (Paesi Bassi)

PALMARÈS NEI KART: CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy (2014), campione tedesco (2015)

PALMARÈS NELLE FORMULA: campione nordeuropeo F4 (2016), campione spagnolo F4 (2016), GP Macao F3 (2019)

DOVE CORRERÀ NEL 2023: in F2 con Van Amersfoort

